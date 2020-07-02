North Texas Food Bank Reaches Historic Milestone

Dallas—The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced that thanks to the support of a caring…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Governor Abbott Announces Face Masks Now a Requirement
Irving Welcomes New Assistant City Manager
Minority-Owned Businesses Disproportionately Struggle During COVID