August 20, 2020

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Postmaster Vows to Deliver Election Ballots on Time

Staff 21 mins ago 1 min read

Washington, DC — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy issued the following statement: “The United States Postal…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Census Response Rate Lagging in Irving, Dallas County

24 mins ago Stephen Hunt
1 min read

Irving ISD Teachers and Parents Look to Unique School Year

33 mins ago Aubrey Turner
1 min read

Center in College Station to Produce COVID-19 Vaccines

35 mins ago Staff