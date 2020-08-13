TSA Officers Detecting More Guns at Checkpoints in Spite of Fewer Passengers

Washington — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected firearms in carry-on bags at a rate…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
American Airlines Federal Credit Union Awards Scholarships to Students
City Retains ‘AAA’ Bond Rating
DART Holds Virtual Community Meeting on Silver Line