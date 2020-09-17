September 18, 2020

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

CISD Receives AAA Credit Ratings

Staff 1 day ago 1 min read

Coppell—Both the Fitch and Standard and Poor’s (S&P) credit rating agencies have given Coppell ISD a…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

CISD Trustees Approve 2020 Tax Rate

1 day ago Staff
1 min read

Coppell Native Corey Kluber Impacts Lives Off the Field

1 day ago Stephen Hunt
1 min read

Coppell Remembers Heroes with Patriots’ Day Ceremony

1 day ago Daijah Peterson