Coppell Native Corey Kluber Impacts Lives Off the Field

Arlington–The Texas Rangers acquired Corey Kluber from the Cleveland Indians in December, setting up a…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
CISD Trustees Approve 2020 Tax Rate
CISD Receives AAA Credit Ratings
DFW Becomes First Airport to Earn GBAC STAR Accreditation