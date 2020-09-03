September 3, 2020

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Judge Clay Jenkins Discusses COVID, Virtual Learning & More At State of Dallas County

Stephen Hunt 19 mins ago 1 min read

Dallas–Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins addressed various issues during the State of Dallas County virtual…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Coppell City Council Approves Amended Master Fee Schedule

5 mins ago Staff
1 min read

Keep Irving Beautiful Honored by STAR-North Texas

6 mins ago Staff
1 min read

Home Energy Fair Provides Homeowners Money-Saving Tips

9 mins ago Stacey Doud