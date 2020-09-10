Students Awarded Scholarships From National Junior Honor Society

The Education Plan, 529 college savings plan, congratulates the students awarded the 2020 National Junior…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Enrollment Now Open for Texas Tuition Promise Fund
Grand Prairie ISD Plans Two-Step Return to In-Person Instruction
Elementary School Honors One of a Kind Educator