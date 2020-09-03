Yaser Said in Custody, No Longer on FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List

Irving – Yaser Abdel Said, a capital murder suspect wanted in connection with the homicide…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Avante Bounces Back From COVID-19 Infections
Back to School Fest Provides Backpacks, Food to Students
Project Unity Launches Together We Can Initiative