Car Show Kicks Off Annual Blue Christmas Drive

Irving – This year marks the 41st year of Blue Christmas, a charity through which…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Women Share Their Breast Cancer Journeys
Retired Teacher Introduces Irving ISD’s Newest Partnership
Police Discover Three Dead in Irving Home