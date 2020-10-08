October 10, 2020

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

City Postpones Transfer of Credit Card Fees to Customers

Staff 2 days ago 1 min read

Coppell – Historically, credit cards fees charged to the city of Coppell when residents elected…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Air Passengers Enjoying 2020 Travel

2 days ago Staff
1 min read

City Offers Business Assistance Grant Program

2 days ago Staff
1 min read

Irving Police Department Joins National ABLE Project

2 days ago Staff