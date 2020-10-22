October 22, 2020

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Retired Teacher Introduces Irving ISD’s Newest Partnership

Stephen Hunt 7 mins ago 1 min read

Irving – A simple gesture might lead to some unexpected places. Retired Irving ISD teacher…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Police Discover Three Dead in Irving Home

10 mins ago Ariel Graham
1 min read

Coppell Arts Center Officially Opens

17 mins ago Stephen Hunt
1 min read

COVID-19 Rapid Testing Program Created for Texas Schools

7 days ago Staff