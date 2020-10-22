October 22, 2020

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Yuyi Morales Discusses Using Art to Defeat Fears

Stephen Hunt 5 mins ago 1 min read

Photo provided by the Irving Arts Center

Irving — The Irving Arts Center reopened in September after being closed for several months…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Forest of Fear Offers Outdoor Haunting

26 seconds ago Lorenzo Almanza
1 min read

Bell Air Show Soars High for Drive-In Audience [PHOTOS]

13 mins ago Kenneth Perkins
1 min read

Women Share Their Breast Cancer Journeys

27 mins ago Aubrey Turner