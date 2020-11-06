Grand Prairie Students Film ‘Tardy Terror’

Grand Prairie—From ‘Carrie’ to ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ monsters and high school have gone together…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
CLT Continues to be Top Airline’s Hub During Pandemic
Ranchview High School Orchestra Students Earn National Distinction
Ranchview Students’ Poems Published in National Publication