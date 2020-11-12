November 13, 2020

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Motorists Urged to Take Simple Safety Precaution

Staff 1 day ago 1 min read

Austin–With health and safety a top priority for millions of Texans, TxDOT reminds motorists of…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

NTC Legislative Summit Discusses Education, Funding

1 week ago Kristen Muldrow
1 min read

COVID-19 Rapid Testing Program Created for Texas Schools

4 weeks ago Staff
1 min read

Texas Comptroller Returns Millions in Unclaimed Property

2 months ago Staff