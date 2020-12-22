Grand Prairie Police Spice Up Santa Cop Program

Grand Prairie—Grand Prairie’s Santa Cop program brings the community together for families in need. People…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Rose Bowl Move To Arlington Means More Football in Texas
Wreaths Across America Honors Fallen Veterans
TxDOT Prepares for Winter’s Worst