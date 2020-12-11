Nellie Melvin, 83, born January 24, 1937, an Irving resident for 62 years passed away December 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Perry Stevens in 1974 and then by Aubrey Melvin in 1997. She was also preceded by her parents

Johnny and Frankie Bowman of Itasca, TX. Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Nancy Pond of Irving, her brothers, Johnny Bowman and wife Judy of Mayhill, NM, and David Bowman and wife Nancy of Itasca TX. She also has a nephew, 3 nieces and several great nieces and nephews.

She and Aubrey traveled a lot and after his death she and her sister, Nancy went on a lot of trips. She was a member of the Beltline Road church of Christ in Irving. She had also been

a member of the South MacArthur church of Christ for many years.

She attended school in Files Valley, TX and Itasca, TX. She took some classes at North Lake College in Irving. She worked for the City of Irving for 30 years. Her last job there was supervisor of computer operations. After retirement she volunteered at the Information desk at Baylor Irving. She also volunteered at the Irving Senior Center and at South MacArthur church Hope Center giving supplies to the needy. She enjoyed volunteering.

Nellie has had Alzheimer’s for many years. She also had the Covid-19 in August 2020 but recovered in 16 days. We wish to give a very special thanks to the Irving Avalon Memory Care for taking very good care of Nellie for around 3 ½ years. Also since August Allstar Hospice has been wonderful in helping with Nellie’s care.

A memorial service will be at 2 pm on Saturday, December 12th, at Beltline Road church of Christ at 1202 N. Beltline Road, Irving, TX 75061.

She was put to rest Friday, December 11th, at Restland Funeral Home in Dallas.