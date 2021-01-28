January 29, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Irving, Grand Prairie Fight to Become COVID-19 Vaccine Hubs

Stacey Doud 19 hours ago 1 min read

Photo provided by The Office of Terry Meza

Irving, Grand Prairie–Given the poor reception of a Dallas County Commissioners’ Court’s order to limit…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Irving Police Duo Honored for Saving Life

18 hours ago Stephen Hunt
1 min read

Mayor Hunt Presents Her Final State of the City Address

19 hours ago Aubrey Turner
1 min read

Pickleball, Restaurant Combo to Call Grand Prairie Home

19 hours ago Kenneth Perkins