Irving, Grand Prairie Fight to Become COVID-19 Vaccine Hubs

Irving, Grand Prairie–Given the poor reception of a Dallas County Commissioners’ Court’s order to limit…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Irving Police Duo Honored for Saving Life
Mayor Hunt Presents Her Final State of the City Address
Pickleball, Restaurant Combo to Call Grand Prairie Home