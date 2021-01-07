Priest Brings Back Paul Harvey-Style Stories

Irving—Fr. James Yamauchi’s new weekly podcast, ‘That’s the Word’ presents tales for the whole family,…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
McKesson Becomes Distributor of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
People Remember 2020 While Looking to the Future
Karen Hunt to Retire as Mayor of Coppell