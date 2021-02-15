February 17, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Cold-Driven Demand Makes Electricity Conservation Necessary

John Starkey 2 days ago 1 min read

Photo courtesy of NWS Fort Worth

The Public Utility Commission of Texas today echoed a call from the Electric Reliability Council…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Historic Winter Storm Freezes Out Irving, Rest of Texas [PHOTOS]

11 hours ago Stacey Doud
1 min read

Irving Opens Second Warming Center At Northwest Park

12 hours ago Staff
1 min read

City of Irving Opens Senter Park For Warming Center

2 days ago Staff