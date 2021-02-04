COVID-19 Vaccination Site Opens for Irving and Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie, Irving – The Grand Prairie and Irving Fire Department/Emergency Management representatives announced on…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Irving Convention Center Celebrates its 10th Anniversary
Micro Wrestling Offers Athleticism and Thrills
Home Visits Connect Students and Families With Schools