Edith Todd

Edith Lorena Todd passed away on December 6, 2020 at the age of 83. Edith was born on September 25, 1937 in Defiance, Ohio. She was one of four daughters born to Verna Hanna (nee Golay) and Kenneth C. Hanna. While teaching elementary school in Pecos, Texas, Edith met Harold “Hal” W. Todd whom she married on August 15, 1963 in Huntsville, Missouri. They were married for 51 years until his death in 2014. During her life, Edith worked as an elementary school teacher in Texas in Missouri and as an office clerk at various firms, until finally retiring after 10 years of service to the City of Irving.

A devoted wife, mother, and friend, Edith often showed her love through cooking and baking for her husband and son and the members of her church family at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Irving. She was a diligent student of the Bible, reading at least a chapter each day and participating in study groups at her church. Edith enjoyed traveling around Texas, the United States, and the world, visiting important historical and cultural sites. She was an active volunteer, serving in the Cub Scouts as den mother, in her church as a member of the St. Mary’s Altar Guild, and in the local arts community assisting both the Irving Community Theater and Main Stage Theater companies. She also took great pleasure in gathering with her fellow Red Hat Society members, through whom she found more opportunities to serve. The same kindness she showed to the people around her was extended fivefold to her furry feline companions—no cat ever knew a better friend than her. Edith will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Edith is survived by her son, Michael Todd (Phoenix, AZ); her three sisters, Geneva “Jane” Schiller (Lake Havasu City, AZ), Frances Marie Taylor (Lutz, FL), and Ruth Eravi (Moberly, MO); and her nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 635 N Story Rd, Irving, TX on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at noon, with Father Ashley M. Classen as Celebrant. The Mass will also be live streamed via Facebook Live from the following page: https://www.facebook.com/StMarysEpiscopalChurchIrving/