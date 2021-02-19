Father-Son Represent Metroplex in BattleBots

Irving – Some call robot combat a niche sport, but it is has been around…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Coppell Arts Grew Alongside Wheelice Wilson Jr.
Irving Heritage Society Hosts Valentine’s Day ‘Quaran-Tea’
Library Celebrates Black History Month With Event