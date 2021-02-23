February 23, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Housing, Food, Other Emergency Assistance for Residents

Staff 3 hours ago 1 min read

Irving—The City of Irving encourages residents to access community resources for help finding food, shelter…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

PUC Emergency Actions to Protect Texas Electricity Customers

1 day ago Staff
1 min read

Father-Son Represent Metroplex in BattleBots

4 days ago Stephen Hunt
1 min read

Coppell Arts Grew Alongside Wheelice Wilson Jr.

4 days ago Kenneth Perkins