Warming Stations Godsend for Irving Residents

Irving—When its residents needed assistance, the city of Irving adopted an all hands-on deck approach….
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Brighter Tomorrows Seeks Community Assistance
Irving Police Department Swears in K9 Officer
Local Advocates Help Homeless People Stay in Hotels