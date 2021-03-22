Charles Wesley Lindsay, age 97 passed away on March 7, 2021 after leading a rich and full life. He was born on July 15, 1923 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to parents Howard T. Lindsay and Pava M. (Nickens) Lindsay. Charles enjoyed gardening, beekeeping, golf, wood working, outdoors, reading his Bible, and especially making new friends. He was known for his peanut brittle; chocolate covered cherries, honey and pickled okra. He lived with his wife Carol at Good Samaritan Lake Forest where he founded the gardens. He was considered “Mayor” of the facility by his family since he was involved in several committees and most everything going on there over the last 19 years. He retired in1986 as a pilot from Texas Utilities Company in Dallas. In 1941 learning that his older brother Howard was missing in action after the attack on Wake Island he joined the US Marine Corp at the start of World War II to find his brother. He transferred out of line company into aviation to serve with his brother who returned from the battle of Midway to Hawaii. There the brothers remained together in VSMB #234-A Douglas Dauntless Dive Bomber group. He participated in the action of Guadacanal, Munda, and Bougainville. He was on several Islands in the South Pacific and the New Hebrides Islands. The squadron was sent to New Zealand for rest and relaxation then finally sent back to the States. Some of the squadron was dispersed. Charles was sent to Cherry Point, North Carolina as NCOIC of the Final Assembly Station of the Assembly and Repair unit, overhauling B-25’s; F4U’s, SBD’s and others. After his discharge from active military he joined the Marine Corp. reserves. Then moving to Oklahoma City and marrying the love of his life, Billie Carol Klick, adopted her son Jimmy then a son Steven was born and after that the Lord blessed them with a daughter, Janice. He was active in the sons of the American Revolution, the Blaine Willhoite Chapter, serving in the different offices of Secretary, Vice President, and also as President. He was currently a member of Denton Bible Church. He was a charter member and elder of Community Bible Church in Irving and was at Irving Bible Church for 20 years where he served as Deacon for several years. He was a friend to all. Preceding him in death are his parents; sister Patricia Jean Alexander and nephew Richard Shreve also son James Parrish; brother Howard Jr. Survived by wife Carol of Denton; daughter Janice Downey of Argyle; son Steven; grandson Kirk Lindsay Hummel; granddaughter Michelle Parrish and grandson Peyton Wesley Downey. A memorial service will be held at Denton Bible Church on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 10:00 am. A committal with military honors will be held at The Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 2:15 PM.

