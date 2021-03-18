Food Distribution at Lone Star Park Serves Nearly 1,000

Grand Prairie—In 2020, the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) accomplished its mission ‘to close the…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Wreaths Across America’s National Exhibit Stops in Irving
Passing Art to the Next Generation
Heart Screenings Could Impact Young Athletes