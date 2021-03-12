Janet Dennis died on February 28, 2021 at the young age of 74. She was born in Ft. Worth, Tx at the Edna Gladney Center for Adoption, and adopted by John and Lorene Maynard of Highland Park, Texas. She spent most of her adult life in Irving, Tx. She lived an adventurous life, loved animals, lit up a room, and had recently moved to Austin to be close to family. Janet is survived by her two sons: Franz and Michael Dennis. She also cherished her three grandchildren: Kennedy, Hudson, and Tucker Dennis. Those who wish to honor Janet’s life are invited to donate to Alzheimer’s Association.

