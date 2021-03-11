Teen Book Festival Encourages Love of Reading

Irving-The North Texas Teen Book Festival was held virtually March 5 – 6. Teens, parents,…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Residents Share Opinions on Lifted Mask Mandate
Swab Event Seeks Bone Marrow Donor for Child
Business Leaders Discuss Skills, Talent Gap in Workforce