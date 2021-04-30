Beulah Mae Hammond, age 85 of Irving, Texas passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Saturday, April 24, 2021. She was born on May 13, 1935 in Blum, Texas to Archie and Beulah Estelle Walls. Her parents preceded her in death along with her husband John Weldon Hammond; daughter Donna Jean Hammond; and brothers Thomas, Booster and Woody Walls. Beulah grew up in Blum where she graduated from Blum High School. She was employed with Irving Independent School District for 25 years in the cafeteria department. Beulah was always ready for a trip to the casinos or horse races and enjoyed playing in the slot tournaments at the Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City, LA. She claimed to be George Strait’s number one fan. Beulah was lucky enough to live a few houses down from her son and family and was blessed to be able to see her sweet granddaughters all the time. Many thanks goes to her daughter-in-law, Linda Hammond for her compassion and relentless care over the years. She leaves behind her son John Hammond and wife Linda of Watauga, Texas; Granddaughters Amanda Sinclair and husband Brian of North Richland Hills, Texas, Courtney Morgan and husband Trey of Keller, Texas; great-grandchildren Mason and Brooklyn Sinclair, Carson and Savannah Morgan; sister Doris Styles of Boyd, Texas; brother Archie Walls Jr of Pineland, Texas; nephews Gary Styles and Greg Styles. The family will receive guests on Friday, April 30th from 5-7 p.m. at Chism-Smith Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 1st at Chism-Smith Funeral Home with interment following at 4:30 at Green Acres Cemetery in Cleburne, TX

