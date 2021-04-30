Carol Lindsay, passed away on April 18, 2021 after leading a fulfilling life. She was born July 16, 1924 in Cherokee, Okla-homa to parents Thadra and Carl Klick. Her father Carl Klick was born in Okla-homa Territory and his grandparents made the run into Oklahoma in 1889.

Carol met Charles, the love of her life on a blind date set up by a mutual friend. They were married 73 years and were so close that they passed away 37 days apart. They lived in Irving for 35 years and then moved to Denton Good Samaritan Lake Forest for 19 years to be closer to their grandson Peyton after he was born.

Carol’s interest where fo-cused on raising her 3 children, and nearby grandsons. She enjoyed needlework, embroidery, and cross stitch. Growing things in the garden with Charles, then cooking or canning the yummy fresh vegetables. She immense-ly enjoyed going to the Dallas Summer Musicals and Theater as well as bird watching at Tenkiller Lake in Oklahoma. She could often be found organizing things in their study, collect-ing stamps and coins, or doing puzzles with Charles.

Carol is a published Gene-alogist and listed in the Whos’s Who among line-age society members; she is featured in the Hereditary Society Blue Book (The Historic Trust). She led the genealogy research for the family, all by hand before computers by going to court houses, cemeteries and libraries, to find the original family records. She traced her lineage back to Pocahontas and John Quincy Adams. Carol was an active member of sever-al genealogical societies for over 50 years. She served as past president of Beta Sigma Phi, the James River Chapter Colonial Dames XVII Century, the White Oak Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She was also a member of the National Society Magna Carta Dames and Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims, The Huguenot Society of Manakin, Dames of the Court of Honor, and Daughters of the American Colonists. Carol was awarded the Martha Wash-ington Medal from the Son’s of American Revolu-tion (SAR).

She used her organiza-tional and administrative skills by creating the church library and was the librarian at Irving Bible Church while there 20 years. Carol was a charter member of Commu-nity Bible Church in Irving before moving and attend-ing Crossroads Bible and Denton Bible Churches for the last 19 years.

Carol was also active in the community and as a hospi-tal Volunteer for Irving Healthcare Systems for 19 years. And retired from Irving Independent School District (IISD) as the Princi-pal’s secretary at T.J. Lee Elementary School in 1984.

Charles and Carol enjoyed traveling in their RV and to historic sites, Alaska, Can-ada, Germany, Ireland, England, Scotland, Israel, Colorado, Branson Mo., Niagara Falls, Washington D.C., and Hawaii where Charles was stationed during WWII. They made many of these trips with their friends, JoAnn (Carol’s sister) and good friend Stormy and others from church.

Preceding her in death are her parents; husband Charles, sister JoAnn Ritchey, and son James Parrish. Survived by her brother J.C.Klick, son Ste-ve, daughter Janice Downey, grandson Kirk Lindsay Hummel, grand-daughter Michelle Parrish, grandson Peyton Downey, and lots of precious family. A memorial service will be held at Good Samaritan Lake Forest in South Den-ton on Saturday, May 1 at 1:00 pm. The family re-quests in lieu of flowers any donations go to helping find a cure for Alzheimer’s at Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or www.act.alz.org.

