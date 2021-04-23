Dana Ruth Donnelly, 63, of Lewisville, went to be with her family in Heaven Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Medical City of Lewisville. Born August 2, 1957 in Dallas, she was the daughter of the late Fred Buck Grimes and Norma Jean Collins Grimes. She married Robert P. Donnelly March 11, 1977 in Dallas. She worked in customer service for United Parcel Service for 28 years before retirement. She was a member of Northview Baptist Church in Lewisville.

Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronnie Grimes, and nephew, John “Scooter” Donnelly. She is survived by her husband Robert, son and wife Rob and Denise Donnelly of Krum; two grandchildren Kaylin and Cole; nephew Rodd Grimes of Poetry, nieces April Mack and family of Poetry and Sydney Carr and family of Virginia; sister-in-law, Diane MacLure of Louisiana; and brother-in-law A.M. “Mickey” Donnelly, Jr.

The family received friends 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 at Donnelly’s Colonial Funeral Home, 606 West Airport Freeway in Irving. The funeral was at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel. Private burial was at Moore’s Memorial Gardens in Arlington.