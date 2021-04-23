W. Harold “Jack” Lobb resident of Irving, Texas for 67 years, passed away April 8, 2021. He was born March 12, 1926 to parents Walter and Emily Lobb in Blue, Oklahoma. Jack proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during WWII and was front and center during the Battle of Okinawa and Ryukyu invasion. After his military career Jack worked as a carpenter for Connell Construction until his retirement in 1983. Jack was a Charter Member of Plymouth Park Baptist Church, and a faithful Christian witness to the community.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Janice Lobb; son, James Lobb; son, Chuck Lobb and wife Lisa; grandchildren: Tiffany Pendley and husband Kent, Blair Lobb, Brandie Smith and husband Kyle, Ruthie Davis and husband Shane, Ryan Lobb, and Kristin Lobb-Bridges and husband Eric; great grandchildren: Karson Smith, Jayden Wallace, Regan Boden, Riely Lobb-Bridges, Kallie Smith, Jack Davis, Liv Davis, and Henry Davis; as well as numerous other family and friends who will all miss Jack dearly.

The family received friends at Brown’s Memorial Funeral Home Monday, April 19th, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There was a limitation of only 80 attendees in the funeral home at any one time. The following day a Committal Service with Military Honors occurred at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dr. Ken Branam officiated. Due to attendance limitation of the cemetery this service was for the family only.