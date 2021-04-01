April 6, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Irving ISD Educates Parents and Teachers About Teen Suicide

Stacey Doud 5 days ago 1 min read

Irving – Irving ISD presented an online program about suicide: the risks, the warning signs…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Coppell Celebrates Holi With Color and Dance

5 days ago Grace Reyes
1 min read

Local Running Returns With Irving Marathon [PHOTOS]

5 days ago Kenneth Perkins
1 min read

Students Feel the Heat in Hot Wings Challenge

5 days ago Kenneth Perkins