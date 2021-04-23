Jewel Christine Borders Parr passed away on April 15, 2021 in Hastings, Nebraska.

Jewel was born October 22, 1924, in Runge, Texas, the daughter of Clifton Ezra and Grace Alice (Busby) Borders. She attended school in San Antonio and graduated from Southwestern University in Georgetown in 1946 with a degree in business.

It was at Southwestern that Jewel met her life partner, Charles Albert Parr. He was a World War II 5th Air Force Bombardment Group veteran returning to Southwestern to finish his college education. Jewel and Charles were married June 14, 1947, at Woodlawn Methodist Church in San Antonio. While spending time in New York, North Carolina, and Georgia, Charles and Jewel raised their children in Irving, where they made their home from 1956 to 2004.

Jewel was a member of Plymouth Park United Methodist Church and worked at the Irving Public Library for 17 years as their inter-library loan librarian. Jewel moved to Hastings, Nebraska in 2004 and was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Jewel is survived by her son, Greg (Gay Lynn) Parr of Boulder, Colorado; her son-in-law John Bohmfalk of Hastings; her granddaughter Gen (Joshua) Hoffmann of Temple; her grandsons Jeff (Kelly) Parr of Colorado Springs and Scott (Becki) Parr of Arvada, Colorado; great grandchildren Joshua, Kayla, Isaac, Asher, and Simon Parr; her brother Charles Wesley Borders; and her brother John (Linda) Borders.

Jewel was proceeded in death by her husband, Charles, her daughter Pam Bohmfalk, her sisters Lilly Grace Rosser and Martha Belle Etter, and her brother Douglas Borders.

Inurnment will be at Sparkman-Hillcrest Memorial Park in Dallas. Arrangements are being handled by DeWitt Funeral Home in Hastings.