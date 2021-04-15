April 16, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Las Colinas Field Day Proves Exhilarating Success

Kenneth Perkins 1 day ago 1 min read

Irving–When Murlin Graham decided to stage a field day for adults featuring old outdoor party…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ribbon Cutting Held For DART’s Hidden Ridge Station

1 day ago Arden Terry
1 min read

Keep Irving Beautiful Welcomes Volunteers to Trash-Off

1 day ago Stephen Hunt
1 min read

Bingo Hall Provides Free COVID Vaccines

1 day ago Stacey Doud