April 29, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

The Big Event is a Big Deal in Grand Prairie

Kenneth Perkins 23 mins ago 1 min read

Grand Prairie – When Manuel Alonzo and his volunteer workers arrived at a single-family brick…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Son of Taxi Driver Sentenced

19 mins ago Staff
1 min read

Grapevine Main Officially Opens With Great Fanfare

28 mins ago Stacey Doud
1 min read

Seniors Receive Scholarships During Breakfast With the Stars

36 mins ago Aubrey Turner