Volunteers Participate in Fish Creek Cleanup Challenge

Grand Prairie – Keep Grand Prairie Beautiful hosted its annual Fish Creek cleanup on Saturday,…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Coppell Celebrates Holi With Color and Dance
Local Running Returns With Irving Marathon [PHOTOS]
Students Feel the Heat in Hot Wings Challenge