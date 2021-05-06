May 8, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Ballroom Dance Dallas Plans First Dance Since Pandemic

Staff 2 days ago 1 min read

Dancers at the Ballroom Dance Dallas Mardi Gras Ball Feb. 15, 2020 had no idea that a pandemic would soon cancel their fun. BDD had one more dance that February. May 15 will be their first dance in over a year. Photo by Ron Turner Dance Photography

Let’s dance! It’s about time. With the theme “New York, New York” and the Big…

