Blood Donations Needed in Irving Area

Irving—Blood donations typically wane in the warmer months. The Red Cross and other organizations are…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Ballroom Dance Dallas Plans First Dance Since Pandemic
Mexican Culture Shines Through at Cinco De Mayo Festival
Irving ISD Announces District Teachers of the Year