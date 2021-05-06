Disc Golf Tournament Raises Funds for Homeless

Grand Prairie – DFW Disc Golf Center presented the Feed the Hungry Charity Disc Golf…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Kwamé Hall Becomes Irving’s go-to Emcee of Events
Keep Irving Beautiful Seeks Nominations for Annual Awards
Students Awarded Medals at State VASE