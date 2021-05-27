May 29, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Irving PAL Well Represented at Recent Boxing Events

Stephen Hunt 2 days ago 1 min read

Photo provided by Rosario Solis

Irving—Not even the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the Irving Police Athletic League (IPAL) from being well…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Irving PD Investigate Shooting at Mountain Creek Preserve Park

20 hours ago Aubrey Turner
1 min read

Irving HS Field Renamed to Honor Coach

2 days ago Stephen Hunt
1 min read

Veterans Honor Fallen on Memorial Day

2 days ago Stacey Doud