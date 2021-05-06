Kwamé Hall Becomes Irving’s go-to Emcee of Events

Irving—It is not often an impromptu dance party breaks out following a grueling 26-mile marathon…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Keep Irving Beautiful Seeks Nominations for Annual Awards
Students Awarded Medals at State VASE
Officials Celebrate TxDOT’s Irving Interchange Project