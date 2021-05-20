May 24, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Masks Not Required in City of Coppell Facilities

Staff 4 days ago 1 min read

Coppell–Masks or similar facial coverings will no longer be required inside city of Coppell facilities…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

2 weeks ago Colorlabs Project
1 min read

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PROPOSED 2021-2022 BUDGET COPPELL CRIME CONTROL AND PREVENTION DISTRICT

2 weeks ago Colorlabs Project
1 min read

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF DESIGNATION OF REINVESTMENT ZONE

2 weeks ago Colorlabs Project