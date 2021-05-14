JAMIES ROVERTO CHIM

The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to terminate forever your parental rights to Elias Chim, DOB: 1/5/2018. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Kristy K. West, Associate Counsel, State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, within thirty (30) days on the last day of publication of this notice, which will be 6.29.21. If you fail to do so, a default judgement will be taken against you pursuant to Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Clerk and Master’s Office, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.



ENTERED this 27th day of April 2021.

HONORABLE STELLA HARGROVE

CHANCERY COURT JUDGE

APPROVAL FOR ENTRY:

KRISTY K. WEST, BPR 030509

Associate Counsel

Department of Children’s Services

1400 College Park Drive, Suite A

Columbia, TN 38401

(931) 777-9022