May 6, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Students Awarded Medals at State VASE

Staff 17 seconds ago 1 min read

Photo provided by Great Hearts Irving

Great Hearts Irving artist scholars Julia Chaplin, Rowan Hoover and Camila Sechel had works advance…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Collin Chon Wins “Best of Show” at DART Student Art Contest

2 mins ago Staff
1 min read

Birds Saved From Cockfighting Operation

5 mins ago Staff
1 min read

Officials Celebrate TxDOT’s Irving Interchange Project

9 mins ago Staff