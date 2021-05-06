Students Awarded Medals at State VASE

Great Hearts Irving artist scholars Julia Chaplin, Rowan Hoover and Camila Sechel had works advance…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Collin Chon Wins “Best of Show” at DART Student Art Contest
Birds Saved From Cockfighting Operation
Officials Celebrate TxDOT’s Irving Interchange Project