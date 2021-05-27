May 28, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Veterans Honor Fallen on Memorial Day

Stacey Doud 1 day ago 1 min read

Memorial Day, which falls on May 31 this year, has been a holiday since 1971…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Irving PD Investigate Shooting at Mountain Creek Preserve Park

5 hours ago Aubrey Turner
1 min read

Irving HS Field Renamed to Honor Coach

1 day ago Stephen Hunt
1 min read

Irving ISD Inducts New Members into Athletic Hall of Fame

1 day ago Michael Castello