June 22, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Bear Creek Community Celebrates Juneteenth

Stacey Doud 1 hour ago 1 min read

Irving—The city of Irving celebrated Juneteenth on the grounds of the Jackie Townsell Bear Creek…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Irving Welcomes New Fire Station #4

45 mins ago Stacey Doud
1 min read

Jurassic World Offers Unique Dinosaur Experience [PHOTOS]

48 mins ago Kenneth Perkins
1 min read

Paws Colinas Park Welcomes City’s Dogs

56 mins ago Arden Terry