June 10, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Biodiversity Education Center Receives Statewide Recognition for Pandemic Programming

Staff 44 mins ago 1 min read

Coppell–Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) recently announced the Biodiversity Education Center (BEC) as the first-place winner…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Texas Heat Burns and Pleases Taste Buds

21 mins ago Michael Castello
1 min read

Grand Prairie City Manager Tom Hart Announces Retirement

23 mins ago Staff
1 min read

Oscar Ward Scholarship Presented

27 mins ago Michael Castello