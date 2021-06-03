June 7, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Governor, HHSC Announce Pandemic Food Benefits for Families

Staff 4 days ago 1 min read

Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Armored Sword Fighting Camp Smashes Expectations [PHOTOS]

4 days ago Aubrey Turner
1 min read

Memorial Day Event Honors Fallen Service Members

4 days ago Aubrey Turner
1 min read

Community Partners Work to Address Food Deserts

4 days ago Stephen Hunt