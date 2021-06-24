Irving PD Seeking Sexual Assault Victims

Irving – The Irving Police Department is investigating multiple Continuous Sexual Abuse of Young Children…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
IISD Staff to Receive Funds for COVID-Related Responsibilities
Take These Men’s Health Month Wellness Tips to Heart All Year Long
Pursuit Ends With Suspect Arrest